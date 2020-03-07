Kemper Center offering ballroom dance lessons

Geri Dougherty’s dance experience includes two seasons with the New York City Ballet and 14 years with the Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

Add to that Kenosha’s Kemper Center, where she teaches ballroom dance lessons.

Beginner and Intermediate classes are taught in the Simmons Gymnasium in four-week sessions year round.

An Introduction to Ballroom Dance class is held on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. and an Intermediate, or Ballroom Dance Technique Enhancement class, is held on Thursday evenings, also from 7 to 8 p.m.

No matter your experience or age, Dougherty’s elegant and skillful dancing allows everyone to easily pick up the steps.

Dougherty has been teaching ballroom dance at Kemper Center for seven years. In her youth, she took first place in the All American Dance competition in Madison.

“I love the art of dancing by virtue of its energy and precision,” she said. “I love helping others share in that enjoyment and see the results in both body and mind.”

Dougherty’s Broadway experience is extensive; she performed in musicals such as “Guys & Dolls,” “My Fair Lady,” “South Pacific” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”