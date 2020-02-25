Kennedy Park revetment nears completion

One of the city’s most significant infrastructure projects in recent memory appears to have wrapped up in the nick of time.
Kennedy Park is set to reopen this spring after an entire year of shoreline reconstruction from 38th Street to 44th Street.
The $8 million project was needed to rebuild a rapidly failing revetment wall and to protect the 23-acre site and former city landfill.
The new revetment replaced crumbling limestone with massive pieces of granite and quartzite, which were shipped for months from Wausau and stockpiled for installation.
The project was nearing completion when a massive storm arrived on Jan. 11, causing about $10 million in shoreline damages in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties.
Despite record-high Lake Michigan water levels, 55 mph wind gusts and massive waves, Kennedy Park emerged unscathed.
“Everything held strong,” Ald. Mitchell Pedersen said. “Had we not done that project when we did, I believe we would’ve lost a good chunk of Kennedy Park into the lake. We would’ve lost the road and the park, which most people know was a city landfill. We could’ve had quite the disaster.”
City engineers will soon inspect the project and evaluate restoration. A portion of Kennedy Drive could require resurfacing, according to Pedersen. A multi-use, walking-biking path that runs through the park will likely have to be replaced.
“I don’t think (the damage) is as bad as we anticipated,” Pedersen said. “Once the weather clears up and everything is melted, staff will be able to go out there with a checklist. They will look at everything that needs to be fixed or adjusted.”
Kennedy Drive, one of the city’s most scenic lakefront roads, was resurfaced in June 2016.
The Parks Commission approved the $370,000 project after months of public input and various proposals. A more ambitious, costly plan included marking the road as one-way with a 15-foot-wide lane for through traffic and an 8-foot-wide parallel parking lane along the east edge. Other proposals called for adding a special bike lane.
“People love Kennedy Drive,” Pedersen said. “It’s one of the few areas you get an extended view of the lake. It’s a beautiful piece of property. We’re lucky to have it.”