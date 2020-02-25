Kennedy Park revetment nears completion

One of the city’s most significant infrastructure projects in recent memory appears to have wrapped up in the nick of time.

Kennedy Park is set to reopen this spring after an entire year of shoreline reconstruction from 38th Street to 44th Street.

The $8 million project was needed to rebuild a rapidly failing revetment wall and to protect the 23-acre site and former city landfill.

The new revetment replaced crumbling limestone with massive pieces of granite and quartzite, which were shipped for months from Wausau and stockpiled for installation.

The project was nearing completion when a massive storm arrived on Jan. 11, causing about $10 million in shoreline damages in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties.

Despite record-high Lake Michigan water levels, 55 mph wind gusts and massive waves, Kennedy Park emerged unscathed.

“Everything held strong,” Ald. Mitchell Pedersen said. “Had we not done that project when we did, I believe we would’ve lost a good chunk of Kennedy Park into the lake. We would’ve lost the road and the park, which most people know was a city landfill. We could’ve had quite the disaster.”