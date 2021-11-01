Kenosha 17-year-old faces felony charge following stabbing Saturday

A Kenosha teen faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon for stabbing another man Saturday.
Angel M. Pena, 17, made his initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday afternoon. Keating set a $10,000 signature bond in the case.
If convicted, Pena faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint. Kenosha Police responded to a story on 52nd Street for a reported stabbing, where they met with a man in the south parking lot who was bleeding from the back of his neck.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The victim stated he had been in an argument over $10 with the defendant, who grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed him in the back of the neck. The victim was transported to St. Catherine's Hospital.
Police responded to a city residence, where they found Pena, along with a black folding knife on top of a towel near the kitchen sink.
You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.
Pena told police he grabbed the knife when the other man refused to give him the $10 and the two "wrestled back and forth."
Today in history: Oct. 31
1926: Harry Houdini
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.
AP
1941: Mount Rushmore
In 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
AP
1968: Lyndon B. Johnson
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.
AP
1984: Indira Gandhi
In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh (sihk) security guards.
AP
2005: Rosa Parks
In 2005, Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored during a memorial service in Washington, D.C.
AP
2005: Samuel Alito
In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated Judge Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court.
AP
2011: UNESCO
Ten years ago: Palestinians won their greatest international endorsement yet with full membership in UNESCO, but the move prompted the U.S. to cut off payments to the Paris-based cultural agency.
AP
2016: Pope Francis
Five years ago: Pope Francis marked the upcoming 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation by traveling to secular Sweden, where he encouraged Catholics and Lutherans to forgive the “errors” of the past and forge greater unity, including sharing in the Eucharist.
AP
2019: Donald Trump
In 2019, President Donald Trump announced that he would be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after leaving the White House rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.
AP
2020: Boris Johnson
One year ago: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new month-long lockdown for England amid a resurgent coronavirus outbreak.
AP
2020: Sean Connery
One year ago: Actor Sean Connery, who rose to international stardom as the suave secret agent James Bond and then carved out an Oscar-winning career in other rugged roles, died at his home in the Bahamas at the age of 90.
AP
2020: Tropical Storm Eta
One year ago: Tropical Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean, tying the record (28) for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season. (The season would conclude with 30 named storms.)
NOAA
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.