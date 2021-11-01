 Skip to main content
Kenosha 17-year-old faces felony charge following stabbing Saturday
A Kenosha teen faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon for stabbing another man Saturday.

Angel M. Pena, 17, made his initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday afternoon. Keating set a $10,000 signature bond in the case.

If convicted, Pena faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint. Kenosha Police responded to a story on 52nd Street for a reported stabbing, where they met with a man in the south parking lot who was bleeding from the back of his neck.

The victim stated he had been in an argument over $10 with the defendant, who grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed him in the back of the neck. The victim was transported to St. Catherine's Hospital.

Police responded to a city residence, where they found Pena, along with a black folding knife on top of a towel near the kitchen sink.

Pena told police he grabbed the knife when the other man refused to give him the $10 and the two "wrestled back and forth."

