Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts debuts the LEAP Project

Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts is debuting a combination of programs designed to train dancers in LEAP, which stands for leadership, education, apprenticeship and performance.

The mission at KAPA, 7600 75th St., is to help students develop life skills through excellence in the performing arts. KAPA strives to help build better children by teaching them how the arts can work for the community and how to become an involved member of that community.

The new LEAP Project includes four parts: STAR Leadership, the National Honor Society for Dance Arts, the Teaching Apprentice Program and the LEAP Performance Group.

The Taking Shape STAR Leadership Program is a youth leadership training course designed for children who have a passion for serving as a leader in their community.

KAPA sponsors a chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts, a program of the National Dance Education Organization, created to recognize outstanding artistic merit, leadership, and academic achievement in students studying dance in public and private schools in K-12 education, dance studios, cultural/community centers, performing arts organizations, and post-secondary education.