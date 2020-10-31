Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts raises $875 for Uptown rebuilding fund

Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts held its inaugural Virtual Tutu Fun Run benefit for Uptown Kenosha’s rebuilding fund. KAPA plans to hold it annually.

This virtual run took place Sept. 22 to Oct. 22 and included individuals, families, friends, and businesses from all over Kenosha. It was untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. The 2.2 mile virtual race could be completed by running, walking, or biking — as long as participants brought their tutus.

The event helped raise $875 for the rebuilding fund.

To learn more about KAPA, visit https://kenoshadancemusicdrama.com/. For volunteer and performance inquiries, please email sputerbaugh@kenoshadancemusicdrama.com.

The mission at KAPA is to help students develop life skills through excellence in the performing arts. KAPA strives to help build better children by teaching them how the arts can work for the community and how to become an involved member of that community.

