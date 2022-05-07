 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha Achievement Center announces plans for 56th annual golf outing fundraiser

  • Comments

Kenosha Achievement Center, empowering individuals of all abilities, has announced plans for its 56th annual golf outing fundraiser.

It will be held Monday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kenosha Country Club. Funds raised will help KAC provide services benefiting individuals with special needs. This event is sponsored by Vizance Insurance.

Foursome tickets are $700 and individual tickets $200 each. A box lunch and dinner to grab and go or enjoy in the clubhouse is provided. Participants may purchase wristbands to enjoy on-course games as well as unlimited water, Gatorade and beer on the course. Hole-in-one prizes at all par 3 holes are sponsored by Palmen Motors and Harley Davidson.

KAC’s Golf Classic is scramble format with prizes for lowest team score as well as men’s and women’s individual low scores. Classic golf attire is required: no jeans or denim, soft spiked shoes, shirts with collars and sleeves.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available. For more information, please contact Beth Bender at 262-658-9509 or bbender@thekac.com.

People are also reading…

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert