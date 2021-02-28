Kenosha Achievement Center continues moving forward through challenging times

The past year has presented never-before-seen challenges across every part of life as the COVID-19 pandemic has raged on.
The staff at the Kenosha Achievement Center and the people it serves certainly haven’t been immune.
But KAC’s programs and services continue to thrive in the 54th year since it organized in 1964. Plenty of examples of just that were on display during KAC’s annual Legislators Breakfast on Monday, Feb. 22.
Sticking with the theme of the past year now, the event was held virtually on Zoom because of the ongoing pandemic. Several local, county and state legislators participated in a panel discussion, along with program managers, parents and children who have received KAC’s services.
“KAC doesn’t do this alone,” CEO Christine Weyker said. “We certainly are very blessed to have so many partners. That’s our community in general — (which) is very open to welcoming folks with disabilities — our employers, people that see the importance and help us fill those funding gaps, (and) the people in Kenosha and the surrounding areas who have been wonderful in that nature.
“We have great partnerships with our other not-for-profit agencies here in Kenosha, trying to figure out who has strengths in what, and how do we play off each other’s strengths? We have excellent partnerships with every level of government, federal, state and local. We are very appreciative of those relationships.”
COVID forced a quick pivot to how KAC would continue to offer services, Weyker said, but looking back on it, that change may have been a blessing in disguise.
“COVID presented a lot of challenges on every level to every human, but in those challenging times also come some great opportunities,” she said. “Without COVID, I don’t know how long it would have been for us to implement virtual services.
“It’s been a great way to give additional access to people. We’re hoping to be able to continue that in some combination with face-to-face services long after COVID is in our rearview mirror.”
The breakfast included comments from four of the KAC program managers, who also invited parents and participants to share their experiences.
Early Intervention
Suzi Wolf, the manager for the Early Intervention program, said services are provided for people ages 3 to 21 as part of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Included in Early Intervention is the “Birth to Three” program for infants and toddlers who have at least a 25 percent delay in one developmental area or have a condition known to cause developmental delay, genetic abnormalities or birth defects, Wolf said.
In the last several years, the program has served around 400 infants and toddlers through occupational, speech and physical therapy and special education. But funding the program is a concern, Wolf said.
“’Early Intervention, Birth to Three’ is a mandated program,” she said. “It is not fully funded at both the federal and state level. We look to insurance reimbursement to help balance out that deficit, but it doesn’t come close to covering the cost.”
Parent Dan Turner provided a glimpse of what the program has done for his now 3-year-old daughter.
“What a fantastic program,” he said. “She was very challenging for the doctors in the beginning. She was very complex. We never knew ‘Birth to Three’ was even a program. When we first knew she had some issues, we were pretty lost.
“The moment (KAC) got in touch with us, things got a lot easier. It’s a fantastic program (with) fantastic therapists, too.”
Turner said his daughter continues to make significant gains in her development.
“She’s hit every goal so far that we put in front of her,” he said. “She’s walking now. She’s doing a lot of talking. She’s very active. ... I think she’s exceeded everybody’s expectations and still does to this day.”
Weyker was thrilled to see Turner’s daughter on the computer screen.
“If there’s something that we’ve learned in providing services to people with disabilities, it’s let’s not decide what the ceiling is,” she said. “Let’s know that people can achieve their dreams if given the right opportunity. She’s a great example. ... I can’t wait to see what she turns out like as an adult.”
Early Head Start
The Early Head Start program has been in existence for the past 21 years, manager Jill Sorensen said, and it’s the only one that receives direct federal funding. The program, which focuses on child, family, community and staff development, reaches about 125 children annually, including 20 percent with disabilities.
Sorensen said services this past year have been a blend between virtual and in-person. She hopes funding levels can continue.
“There are some studies that prove that quality early care and education programs work, especially ‘Early Head Start,’” Sorensen said. “They really have some positive effects on children and families. We look to legislators to support initiatives and funding for high-quality early education programs.”
Adult programs
There are several pieces to KAC’s Adult Programs, manager Ron Klemme said, including its day service program, with a core focus on increasing independence through community involvement, socialization and developing life skills.
Also under that umbrella is the pre-employment program, which Klemme said includes on- and off-site pay work experiences, community volunteering and soft skills training, along with helping youths transition from high school to the adult world.
The program assists individuals ages 14 to 90 annually, Klemme said.
Sharie Giles spoke on behalf of her brother, Gerald, who has been involved with KAC the past 39 years after an accident left him paralyzed. Giles took over her brother’s care full time after their mother died last year.
“He learned to how to read,” Giles said of her brother. “When he graduated from (his previous) program and went over to KAC, he had the opportunity to work, which is wonderful.
“... These are wonderful programs, and it’s made such a huge difference in Gerald’s life, his quality of life. We’d be lost without you guys. It’s just really important to keep these funds going.”
Weyker said funding for this kind of program is somewhat in flux because of the safer-at-home orders that have been prevalent throughout the pandemic. Along with KAC, other managed care organizations have been told they may be under a reduced level of services to perhaps just a couple days a week.
“This is a big concern for us as we look at adult services,” Weyker said. “People get vaccinated, and hopefully we return to some semblance of normalcy. Are the managed care organizations going to, in fact, provide the service at the same or similar level?
“Or because people have been at home for a year, are they going to take this opportunity to say that people don’t need services? It’s something we need to keep an eye on so people with disabilities don’t lose out.”
Community employment
Specialist Michelle George said this program provides individualized services to people with disabilities who are seeking jobs and works with employers to fill vacancies with qualified candidates.
Last year, about 125 people were served through the program, along with 32 who found work. Among those, George said, nearly two-thirds had reached “success,” which is defined as 90 days on the job.
One of those success stories is Katherine Rizzo, who was joined by her mother, Angie, on the Zoom call. Katherine has worked at several places through her involvement in the program, including at Festival Foods, with the Kenosha Kingfish and at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
“Katherine has been a good asset to the community,” her mother said.
The fit between employer and employee is a key within the program, George said.
“We take a systematic approach to help individuals get their dream job and keep it,” she said. “This is equally as important to the employer that they get a great employee like Katherine and to know they will be supported when needed.”