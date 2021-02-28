Kenosha Achievement Center continues moving forward through challenging times

The program assists individuals ages 14 to 90 annually, Klemme said.

Sharie Giles spoke on behalf of her brother, Gerald, who has been involved with KAC the past 39 years after an accident left him paralyzed. Giles took over her brother’s care full time after their mother died last year.

“He learned to how to read,” Giles said of her brother. “When he graduated from (his previous) program and went over to KAC, he had the opportunity to work, which is wonderful.

“... These are wonderful programs, and it’s made such a huge difference in Gerald’s life, his quality of life. We’d be lost without you guys. It’s just really important to keep these funds going.”

Weyker said funding for this kind of program is somewhat in flux because of the safer-at-home orders that have been prevalent throughout the pandemic. Along with KAC, other managed care organizations have been told they may be under a reduced level of services to perhaps just a couple days a week.

“This is a big concern for us as we look at adult services,” Weyker said. “People get vaccinated, and hopefully we return to some semblance of normalcy. Are the managed care organizations going to, in fact, provide the service at the same or similar level?