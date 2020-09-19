Kenosha Achievement Center pivots with the times

Question: Has the pandemic affected demand for KAC services?

The need for our services has not changed. We will continue to find safe and creative ways to provide people with the assistance they need.

Question: What are some of the KAC’s plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?

Our team is looking at creative ways to fill the fundraising gap. The virtual concert series on Saturday’s in August is one great example. The public can make a donation and receive links to view each concert. The financial impact of the pandemic is affecting individuals and businesses. We are grateful for the support the community has shown KAC but we are very mindful that people and businesses may be struggling. Fundraising through typical streams may not be the best option right now. We are looking for other ways to generate income including providing additional services and looking for new sources of grant funding to help fill the gap.

Question: Does the KAC see demand for services increasing in the near future?