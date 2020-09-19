Kenosha Achievement Center pivots with the times

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lock down and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
KENOSHA ACHIEVEMENT CENTER: Information provided by Chris Weyker, Chief Executive Officer, Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St, Kenosha, (262) 658-9500
The mission: To create opportunities for the personal growth and success of persons with special needs by removing barriers, changing perceptions and building confidence through age-appropriate services, programming and transportation.
Question: How is the Kenosha Achievement Center typically funded?
The KAC has a variety of funding sources including government contracts, grants and community support through donations and fundraising events. KAC’s largest event is an annual gala that is typically scheduled in the fall.
Question: How has the pandemic affected this funding stream?
We are anticipating a loss of almost $100,000 from events we are not able to hold. Staff is working to design alternate COVID friendly fundraisers, like our virtual concert series, to offset this loss.
Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of the Kenosha Achievement Center?
The pandemic has affected how we can engage our volunteers. At the onset of the pandemic, there were no face-to-face options. Volunteer input was strictly through electronic platforms. The cancellation of larger gatherings has made it impossible for our volunteers to assist in programs like gardening or in the planning and execution of events.
Question: How has it affected the way services are delivered?
Services for people with disabilities were suspended in March. Many of them pivoted and we were able to offer some virtual service like therapy for children and day service for adults. All group transportation was discontinued and changed to more individual rides.
Throughout this pandemic, ensuring the safety of our staff and the people we serve has been a priority.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering services?
The loss of personal contact is significant but virtual contact enables us a safe way to stay connected with the individuals and families we serve. Without the pandemic, we may not have considered virtual services. For some, this has been a very good option and will likely be continued. In human services, it is the connections between people that really make the difference.
Question: Has the pandemic affected demand for KAC services?
The need for our services has not changed. We will continue to find safe and creative ways to provide people with the assistance they need.
Question: What are some of the KAC’s plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?
Our team is looking at creative ways to fill the fundraising gap. The virtual concert series on Saturday’s in August is one great example. The public can make a donation and receive links to view each concert. The financial impact of the pandemic is affecting individuals and businesses. We are grateful for the support the community has shown KAC but we are very mindful that people and businesses may be struggling. Fundraising through typical streams may not be the best option right now. We are looking for other ways to generate income including providing additional services and looking for new sources of grant funding to help fill the gap.
Question: Does the KAC see demand for services increasing in the near future?
There are a few areas that we think may see more demand for service. First, children and young adults with disabilities who are preparing for transition into or out of school. Specifically, two-and-a-half to three-3-year olds and 18-21 year olds. Both of these age groups are affected by virtual school.
For the young adults, we expect they will be looking for support to participate in virtual learning and opportunities to safely interact with their peers. For the toddlers, their families will be very focused on making sure they are ready to learn when schools re-open. KAC’s early childhood programs and the Voyage program are positioned to provide families with this support. Another group for which we anticipate higher demand is adults with disabilities looking for employment.
Although adults with disabilities are historically a group that is under-employed, the pandemic has increased that number substantially. We expect to see growth in the number of adults with disabilities who have been displaced from their jobs and are looking for new opportunities.
Question: How do you plan to step up to serve those needs?
KAC is has been planning for a number of scenarios since the pandemic began. We are actively working to adapt our programs to insure they can be delivered in the safest possible way while meeting the needs of individuals.
The Kenosha News is reaching out to tell the stories of as many not-for-profit agencies as possible in our area. If you represent an agency you feel should be showcased, please contact Heather Poyner at hpoyner@kenoshanews.com; 262-656-6289.
