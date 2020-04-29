Kenosha Achievement Center receives unexpected boost

Figuring out new ways to serve their clientele the best way possible has been priority No. 1 for the Kenosha Achievement Center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And with about 3,500 people in need of a variety of services, that piece has been a bit of a challenge.
So a little unexpected good news on that front was more than welcome.
The KAC is one of six statewide nonprofit organizations that will receive Federal Transit Administration dollars through the Coronoavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to a press release issued Tuesday by United States Representative Bryan Steil.
"We've been so focused on really keeping services operating and pivoting how services are provided so we can keep our riders safe and our drivers safe that we didn't apply for additional funds," KAC CEO Chris Weyker said. "It was just off the radar.
"We were so focused on the human element, keeping people safe and meeting their needs, so this is great news."
All totaled, the six organizations will share $568,559 that will help them continue to provide job access programs to low-income individuals where public transit is not feasible.
Switching the way services are delivered isn't cheap, Weyker said — for example, what used to be group rides for people to a job has now changed to more of a one-on-one setting, again with the eye on safety.
"It actually costs more money to do it in a more individualized way, so having some more funds to fill the gaps created by the new service delivery is phenomenal," she said. "Our focus the past 55 years has been on meeting the needs of individuals, so this has been a new challenge.
"I'm glad that my team is really focused on utilizing our infrastructure in ways to best meet the needs of the people, both the public and our employees. We have great partners in transit, not only with the funding sources, but with the county and the city. It has been remarkable."
Weyker said the transit portion of what KAC does serves about 2,500 people. The organization's other programs fall under children's and adult services.
'Demand response'
Another big change has the switch to a "demand response" service instead of a 24-hour advanced reservation, Weyker said.
That's included special grocery pick up for elderly and people with special needs to keep them home and safe, she said.
"Our drivers are going to pick those groceries up and delivering them to keep them out of the store," Weyker said.
Another part of the transit portion of what the KAC provides is keeping automobiles running for people who need them to get to and from work.
And that's a piece that can't be overlooked, Weyker said.
"That is becoming a very important part of what's going on with the economy right now is for people to keep their jobs," she said. "Keeping a vehicle operational is very important. We're seeing an uptick there.
"... Transit is super important. It keeps people connected to some basic human needs. While our service numbers are down right now, there are still some critical functions that are happening. We have people with disabilities who need access to jobs. We're making that happen."
The five other companies set to receive the funds are Couleecap in La Crosse, Wisconsin Auto and Truck in Wausau, Lutheran Social Services in Superior, NEWCAP in Appleton and ADVOCAP in Oshkosh.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
