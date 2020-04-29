Kenosha Achievement Center receives unexpected boost

"It actually costs more money to do it in a more individualized way, so having some more funds to fill the gaps created by the new service delivery is phenomenal," she said. "Our focus the past 55 years has been on meeting the needs of individuals, so this has been a new challenge.

"I'm glad that my team is really focused on utilizing our infrastructure in ways to best meet the needs of the people, both the public and our employees. We have great partners in transit, not only with the funding sources, but with the county and the city. It has been remarkable."

Weyker said the transit portion of what KAC does serves about 2,500 people. The organization's other programs fall under children's and adult services.

'Demand response'

Another big change has the switch to a "demand response" service instead of a 24-hour advanced reservation, Weyker said.

That's included special grocery pick up for elderly and people with special needs to keep them home and safe, she said.

"Our drivers are going to pick those groceries up and delivering them to keep them out of the store," Weyker said.