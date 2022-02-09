Kenosha Achievement Center seeks volunteers for online programming

Have a skill, hobby or special interest you’d like to share? Want to do it from the comfort of your own home?

The Kenosha Achievement Center is calling on community members to share what they know via weekday Zoom sessions.

Crafting, cooking, fitness activities and even visits with pets are some of the sessions sought for the KAC’s Adult Day Services program for adults with special needs.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the KAC has offered programs and activities to members who choose to remain at home.

“Before COVID we could offer more (in-person) activities with staff. What we want to do now is offer more opportunity for those not coming in,” said Ron Klemme, KAC adult program manager.

The call for community volunteers expands on last May's Community Care program for which the KAC offered a week on online activities hosted by local organizations along accompanied by kits of hands-on accessories.

The current call for Zoom programming volunteers aims to enhance other online sessions offered by KAC, Klemme said. “Online programming allows our members to still interact and socialize.”

The KAC sets up the online program invitations, sends links to members and names the volunteer as the co-host of the session. Zoom sessions generally take place between 12:30 and 1:30 weekdays but programs can be scheduled for other times as well, Klemme said.

For more information about presenting a KAC Zoom session, contact Klemme at 262-658-9538 or email rklemme@thekac.com.

