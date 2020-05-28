Kenosha administrator moving on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After just a year on the job, Kenosha City Administrator Randy Hernandez will leave his post next month.

Hernandez, a former executive vice president with Kenall Manufacturing, Inc., which has its headquarters in Kenosha, will spend his final day in his current post June 19.

The Fond du Lac native said he plans to join his son in a new manufacturing venture.

Hernandez's resignation was announced internally a couple weeks ago but made public Wednesday night. He replaced Ed St. Peter, who had served as city administrator and the Kenosha Water Utility general manager for six months prior to Hernandez's arrival.

St. Peter retired last August after 48 years with the water utility. He added city administrator duties in January 2019 after Frank Pacetti's retirement.

Hernandez came to the administrator position with 30 years of professional projects and operational leadership, including budget management.

Under his leadership, Kenall, which relocated to Kenosha from Gurnee, Ill., in 2014, was nominated for 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year and received Kenosha Area Business Alliance’s Business of the Year Ovation Award.