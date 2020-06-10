Kenosha AFL-CIO cancels Laborfest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kenosha AFL-CIO Council announced today that the annual Kenosha Laborfest celebration is being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Laborfest was scheduled to be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

The decision to cancel this year’s event was weighed heavily, and with great reluctance by the labor council’s delegates, Council President Rick Gallo stated.

“We felt a responsibility to the community with respect to the safety and health of all who usually attend, especially to our members, their families, friends and our elected officials in deciding to cancel Laborfest. Although we are very disappointed, we feel this was the right call to make,” Gallo said.

Laborfest has been celebrated in Kenosha for at least the past 39 years. Last year, the event was well-attended and featured Betsy Ade and the Well Known Strangers. The music group had been scheduled to perform again this year.

“The Kenosha AFL-CIO Council is committed to fighting for workers’ rights, as well as social and economic issues in our community. We are confident that we will all get through the current challenges,” Gallow said. “We will look forward to Laborfest 2021.