Kenosha AFL-CIO names six as "Labor Person of the Year" in festival's return Monday

The Kenosha AFL-CIO Council will honor six local union leaders chosen to receive Labor Person of the Year awards during a ceremony at the annual Laborfest celebration Monday.

A short program will commence at 12:30 p.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church festival grounds on the main stage where this year’s recipients will be recognized.

The labor council sought multiple nominations for this year’s awards, in part, because Laborfest was postponed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local AFL-CIO Council President Rick Gallo.

The council last presented awards in 2019 to Paula Gallo, a longtime member of the American Postal Workers Union and local AFL-CIO treasurer and Kenosha Education Association executive director Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana.

“I am very proud to announce the selection of these recipients to be our Kenosha Labor Person(s) of the Year,” he said in news release. “Each is very highly deserving of the honor.”

Gallo called the 2022 recipients “truly inspirational” leaders whose actions exemplify the “important contribution individuals can make to today’s labor movement.”

Following unanimous approval by delegates to the council, these award recipients were selected:

Peggy Applegate-Peplinski Peggy Applegate-Peplinski, a 2022 Labor Person of the Year honoree, holds a sign during a protest and march against the dismantling of the Aff…

• Peggy Applegate-Peplinski, president of United Auto Workers Local 72: Throughout her nearly 31-year career at AMC/Chrysler Peggy represented members in various elected union positions including union steward, district steward, and shop committee/board member at-large. She has served on the Community Services and Women’s Committee, and the local union election committee. Following her retirement, she was elected to serve on the UAW Region 4 Retired Workers Council. She was appointed and currently serves as an election coordinator. Applegate-Peplinski was also elected to the UAW Southeastern Wisconsin CAP Council. She is involved in various community activities, including fulfilling duties as a poll worker for the City of Kenosha.

• Bradley Kalcic, president of the S.E. Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council: Kalcic is also president of the Kenosha Union Club, and business representative, recording secretary and training coordinator for the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers Local 18. His career started 18 years ago as an apprentice. He also serves on at least four distinct councils for his union.

• Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, immediate past President of the Kenosha Education Association: Elected president in 2019, one of her first challenges was a change in Kenosha Unified’s health care plan that left many teachers disillusioned. She began the task of rebuilding the local union, believing that education is best when teachers are at the table. She sought coordination and cooperation with Kenosha Unified in advocating for a state budget that benefits students. Kitts-Lewinski was a stalwart advocate for her members in various public forums before the School Board and the administration. She endured verbal attacks and threats to her safety seeking to protect students and union members during the pandemic.

• Ricardo Lebron, President of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 414: Lebron grew up in a union household where his father was a Teamster. His first union job was at Jewel as a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, while he pursued a degree in fire science. He has more than 16 years of experience as a city firefighter and has been Local 414 president the last eight years. Lebron has distinguished himself in the labor community for his leadership of Local 414, especially throughout the pandemic as union members led by example in wearing masks in public, to treat and transport COVID patients to area hospitals.

• Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, Wisconsin State Assembly, and District 64: McGuire began his career in the office of former Minority Leader Peter Barca, where he served constituents, including during the Act 10 debates. He has been a member of multiple labor unions, joining the Teaching Assistants Association and later the Association of State Prosecutors when he served as an assistant district attorney. Since joining the Wisconsin State Assembly, working families have been McGuire’s top priority, according to the release. This session, McGuire authored the Main Street Recovery Package, which was signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers and provided tax relief to working families and small businesses.

• Joey Sielski, vice president, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 414: A lifelong Kenosha resident, Sielski learned at a young age learned the value and importance of organized labor. His mother, Janice, a lifelong member of the KEA, taught for more than 40 years in the Kenosha Unified School District. His father, Joe, was an active member of UAW Local 72, serving the union for 36 years. Inspired by the weeks of protests by union workers at the state capitol in 2011, he ran for Local 414 Executive Board, was elected a week later and assigned to the Healthcare Committee. He is in his third term as vice president.

If you go…

WHAT: Laborfest, 42nd annual celebration, with Labor Person of the Year awards presentation, children’s activities, music, food and fellowship. Music provided by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. Children’s activities will include two bounce houses, games, projects, a police K-9 unit demonstration and a fire safety house. Free and open to public.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day)

WHERE: St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church festival grounds, 2020 91st St., Kenosha

WELCOME: Donations of non-perishable food items for the Shalom Center; purchase of tickets for hourly raffle prizes; and a separate raffle for a ride to school in a fire truck to raise funds for the purchase of two search and rescue drones for the Kenosha Fire Department.