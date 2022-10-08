Kenosha AFL-CIO to host candidate Meet & Greet event on Sunday, Oct. 9

The Kenosha AFL-CIO will host a candidate Meet & Greet event on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th AVe.

Candidates endorsed by the Labor Council will be on hand to meet and interact with the public.

Confirmed to attend are: Ann Rose, who is running for the First Congressional District House seat; Sara Rodriguez, who is running for lieutenant governor; Max Wikels, candidate for Wisconsin 61st Assembly; Tim McGuire, running for re-election to the 64th Assembly seat; Tod Ohnstad, running for 65th Assembly; Greta Neubaur, running for 66th Assembly; Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, who is running for Kenosha County Clerk of Courts; and James Simmons, who is running for Kenosha County Sheriff.

Food and beverages will be available at this free event, which is open to the public.