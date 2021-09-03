Kenosha Ald. Anthony Kennedy withdraws proposal to reinstate city masking ordinance, citing lack of council support

Kenosha City Council Ald. Anthony Kennedy has withdrawn his sponsorship of the city mask mandate, citing a lack of support from the rest of the city council, meaning the proposal will not go before the council on Wednesday.
On Monday, the City Council's Public Safety and Welfare Committee declined reinstating a citywide mask mandate, voting 5-0 against the proposal after around 100 people packed the meeting hall, overflowing into the hallway of the Municipal Building. That negative recommendation would have accompanied the proposal when it went before the full council.
Most who turned out Monday spoke in opposition to the mask mandate revival during both public comments and a public hearing held prior to the vote. The meeting lasted nearly three hours.
The city previously had a mandate that required anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask while inside public places and businesses in the city. That mandate expired May 26. The updated mandate sought in Kennedy's proposal would have remained in effect through March 31, 2022.
Kennedy voiced his frustration with resistance to the proposal, saying that -- while he wanted to continue pushing for a city mask mandate --he lacked support on the council and didn’t want to subject himself or staff to the “vitriol” of the public.
“I still think it’s the right thing to do,” Kennedy said, “But I just don’t have the votes.”
The majority of speakers who weighed in on the issue Monday said people should have the choice to wear masks and opposed government infringing on their rights through a mandate.
Kennedy pointed out that the risk of infections went beyond simply deaths and had more to do with the loss of work and school for working families.
Many working parents rely on schools to take care of their children during the day, Kennedy said, and if their children get sick and have to stay home, they have to stay home too. For lower-income families, that could be a big hit.
“I don’t understand where your sense of humanity is,” Kennedy said," but keep talking about how it’s about you and ‘freedom.’”
In the City of Racine, the city council reinstated its mask mandate during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, citing low vaccination and high transmission rates.
A total of 45.2% of City of Racine residents have been received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to date from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In the City of Kenosha, 48.4% of residents have received at least one dose.