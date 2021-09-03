Kenosha Ald. Anthony Kennedy withdraws proposal to reinstate city masking ordinance, citing lack of council support

Kenosha City Council Ald. Anthony Kennedy has withdrawn his sponsorship of the city mask mandate, citing a lack of support from the rest of the city council, meaning the proposal will not go before the council on Wednesday.

On Monday, the City Council's Public Safety and Welfare Committee declined reinstating a citywide mask mandate, voting 5-0 against the proposal after around 100 people packed the meeting hall, overflowing into the hallway of the Municipal Building. That negative recommendation would have accompanied the proposal when it went before the full council.

Most who turned out Monday spoke in opposition to the mask mandate revival during both public comments and a public hearing held prior to the vote. The meeting lasted nearly three hours.

The city previously had a mandate that required anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask while inside public places and businesses in the city. That mandate expired May 26. The updated mandate sought in Kennedy's proposal would have remained in effect through March 31, 2022.

Kennedy voiced his frustration with resistance to the proposal, saying that -- while he wanted to continue pushing for a city mask mandate --he lacked support on the council and didn’t want to subject himself or staff to the “vitriol” of the public.