Kenosha alderman looks to speed body camera purchase to 2021

After a Kenosha Police officer shot Jacob Blake last Sunday, spurring chaos and civil unrest, Alderman Rocco LaMacchia hopes that the city can fund body cameras in its 2021 budget.

The City Council approved body cameras for Kenosha Police in 2017, but since then their purchase was continually pushed back. As a result, there is no body camera footage of 29-year-old Blake being shot at seven times at close range after he walked away from police and attempted to open the door of his vehicle. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has since said he had a knife in his possession at the time.

“Our mayor wants the body cameras, our chief of police wants the body cameras and I would say all the aldermen want it, it’s just a question of when and how can we afford it?” LaMacchia said.

“I hate to say, ‘How can we afford it?’ because I don’t like to put dollar figures in front of saving lives, but unfortunately that’s the way it is.”

Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family. It’s unknown if his condition is permanent.

Carl Fields, community organizer for the Racine and Kenosha chapter of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing, said he believes that having body cameras would be a step in the right direction.