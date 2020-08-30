Kenosha alderman looks to speed body camera purchase to 2021

After a Kenosha Police officer shot Jacob Blake last Sunday, spurring chaos and civil unrest, Alderman Rocco LaMacchia hopes that the city can fund body cameras in its 2021 budget.
The City Council approved body cameras for Kenosha Police in 2017, but since then their purchase was continually pushed back. As a result, there is no body camera footage of 29-year-old Blake being shot at seven times at close range after he walked away from police and attempted to open the door of his vehicle. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has since said he had a knife in his possession at the time.
“Our mayor wants the body cameras, our chief of police wants the body cameras and I would say all the aldermen want it, it’s just a question of when and how can we afford it?” LaMacchia said.
“I hate to say, ‘How can we afford it?’ because I don’t like to put dollar figures in front of saving lives, but unfortunately that’s the way it is.”
Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family. It’s unknown if his condition is permanent.
Carl Fields, community organizer for the Racine and Kenosha chapter of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing, said he believes that having body cameras would be a step in the right direction.
“The fact that they push it off? I’m sure it’s part strategic, part budget,” Fields said. “There is a cost involved. I think that police should support body cameras for their sake and their safety and their level of accountability to the community.”
He believes the city would have to purchase cameras for officers if the police union pushed for it.
“Body cameras mean accountability,” Fields said. “The system already feels that it is accountable. People in the neighborhoods disagree, particularly neighborhoods of color, particularly heavily-policed neighborhoods.”
Funding in 2022 budget
Funding for police body cameras is in the City of Kenosha’s capital improvement plan for 2022.
LaMacchia is chairman of the city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee, which plays a hands-on role in creating the police department’s annual budget. He is hoping to move that funding up a year, but said he cannot make any promises.
After the public safety committee, the budget then goes through the Finance Committee and would have to be approved by the City Council.
“I think we can make it work,” LaMacchia said. “I hope we can.”
LaMacchia said the body camera purchase was stalled by not only the price of the cameras themselves, but the cost of storing footage, which sometimes has to be kept as evidence over long periods when court dates are continually pushed back.
“So the data storage is the 800-pound gorilla on our back right now,” he said.
Another added cost would be updated squad car cameras, since the data storage for Kenosha’s existing equipment would not be compatible with new body cameras, LaMacchia said.
The alderman said the process was also delayed due to privacy concerns with state-level body camera policy, but said those issues had been remedied around a year ago.
When former Racine Police Deputy Chief David Smetana became chief of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, he quickly moved to get body cameras, primarily as a way to gather more evidence and to protect officers from claims of wrongdoing.
But getting cameras is a lot more expensive for a department like Kenosha’s, which has hundreds of officers compared to Pleasant Prairie’s dozens.
Kenosha’s 2021 budgeting process is already underway, and LaMacchia said his committee will likely receive figures and requests from Police Chief Daniel Miskinis to begin working with in October or early November.
Tougher to find funding
Budgets will likely be even tighter than usual this year as the state struggles with revenue due to fallout from COVID-19.
In 2016, 56% of police departments nationwide with between 100 and 250 officers had acquired body cameras and most had some officers wearing them, according to a 2018 U.S. Department of Justice study. Their use is believed to have increased substantially since then, although funding challenges remain.
In Wisconsin especially, localities have trouble funding budgets because of restrictive levy limit laws passed in 2011 by the Wisconsin Legislature and Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker. The laws essentially said that cities couldn’t increase their budgets unless they had new development.
Municipalities are being pushed against those limits as the costs of public safety and roads continue growing quickly without the ability to increase revenue.
While Fields said he doesn’t believe that body cameras are an answer to all the issues with policing in Black neighborhoods, he does think it brings the rest of the community up to speed on what’s happening.
“The things that we’re seeing on camera, we’ve been going through this all our lives,” Fields said.
Standoff ended peacefully
Fields’ own past makes him particularly qualified to comment on volatile police encounters. Twenty years ago Fields was in a six-hour standoff with Racine Police. Both he and officers fired shots, but the situation ultimately ended peacefully.
“At the end of that encounter, everybody went home,” Fields said. “Everybody walked away from that breathing.”
He attributes that to the police involved in the situation doing their jobs well. After serving 16 years in prison, Fields is now the program manager at the Hospitality Center in Racine, a day center that serves meals and provides other supports to those in need.
He’s also involved in many other community organizations and efforts, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s recently formed Task Force on Police Reform.
“I’m grateful for the fact that I have my life to pursue,” Fields said. “At this point in my life, the irony for me is, I’m lifted up as a person who’s supportive in the community. I got a community leader award not long ago. All of these things that speak to the fact that I can contribute to society in a very meaningful way, when 20 years ago I was in the exact same scenario that we’re seeing on TV all around the country, except they (police) did their jobs a certain way and I didn’t lose my life.”
Others have not been as lucky in their encounters with police, and Fields laments the fact that those young people won’t have the chance to find redemption. Contributing to these tragic encounters, Fields said, are police bias against Black and brown people, over-policing of their neighborhoods and systemic racism.
Body cams in use nearby
As the community of Mount Pleasant knows too well, even police departments that have body cameras can find their officers’ use of force in question, especially if the department’s camera policy is lacking.
When Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese fatally shot 18-year-old Ty’Rese West, who was Black, on June 15, 2019 Giese was wearing a body camera, but it wasn’t switched on.
“Sergeant Giese believed he was not able to manually activate his body camera due to him watching Mr. West’s location, beginning his foot pursuit, and attempting to make contact with dispatch on his portable radio,” according to a decision from the Racine County District Attorney’s office not to charge Giese in West’s death.
At the time, using a body camera was optional but “encouraged” for Mount Pleasant officers. Now wearing a camera is mandatory and officers are supposed to use them during most encounters with the public, although use is still somewhat left to the officer’s discretion.
The Mount Pleasant Police body camera policy reads, “Members will make every effort to activate the recorder any time they are performing official law enforcement duties and believe it would be appropriate or valuable to record an incident.”
Since the West shooting, the Mount Pleasant Police Department purchased body cameras for every officer. The cameras automatically turn on if the officer’s squad car dashboard camera is triggered, when it reaches at least 70 mph or its lights are activated.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said it would be difficult to guarantee that if another deadly use of police force happened in the village, that it would definitely be caught on camera, due to factors beyond his control like possible technology malfunctions.
“What I can say is with our new cameras, combined with our revised policy, the likelihood that incidents will be captured via our cameras is extremely high,” Soens said.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.