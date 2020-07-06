Kenosha among five Wisconsin cities to receive a total of $6.3M to fund safe 2020 elections

Health safeguards, poll workers Ahead of the April 7 election, cities were scrambling to find enough poll workers, to ensure they had enough personal protection equipment for those workers and to deal with a huge influx of absentee ballots from voters who were scared to vote in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayors of the five cities aim to use the grant money to ensure these same problems don’t plague their voters during the August and November elections. “We have seen what can happen to elections in the midst of a dangerous pandemic — long lines, limited locations, threatened exposure to a deadly disease, and voters concerned about going to the polls due to serious health fears,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in the press release. “These resources will help us address these problems, and I thank the Center for Tech and Civic Life for making these important and wise investments.”Milwaukee had only five polling sites open on April 7, compared to its typical 180. Officials mostly attributed this to a shortage of poll workers. Poll workers tend to be senior citizens, who are at higher risk of serious complications if they contract COVID-19.