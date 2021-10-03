Kenosha animal portrait artist plans Kindred Kitties fundraiser

Kenosha animal portrait artist Mary Kessenich will hold a fundraiser sale benefiting Kindred Kitties from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 9 and 10, at 1551 45th Ave.

Owner of The Cat’s Glass, Kessenich paints cats and over 35 breeds of dogs on stemmed and stemless wine glasses, footed mugs and coffee cups. She also creates custom orders from photographs upon request.

All sales proceed will go to support Kindred Kitties.

Kessenich is a volunteer for Kindred Kitties, a no-kill rescue organization that finds homes for homeless cats, at 614 59th St. She founded The Cat’s Glass for the purpose of raising funds for Kindred Kitties.

Kessenich said she is planning the event "to make up for (fundraising) opportunities lost due to the cancellation of events this year due to COVID-19."

Other items, including catnip toys, t-shirts and novelty pillow will also be available for sale. For more information regarding the sale, contact Kessenich at mjkessenich@wi.rr.com.

