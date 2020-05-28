Kenosha announces dates for city recreational openings

The City of Kenosha Park Department has announced that some park amenities will open beginning June 1, and it reminds patrons to follow social distancing.
Here is a schedule as released today by the city:
June 1 – All playgrounds and park bathrooms, except amenities at Petzke Park including the Dream Playground, will be open to the public. The city warns residents to use with caution as the bathrooms will be cleaned once per day and playgrounds will not be sanitized.
June 1 – Basketball and tennis courts and the Dog Park in Anderson Park will open.
June 8 – The Washington Park Municipal Golf Course will be open for play. All patrons will be required to call ahead for tee times and payment over the phone only. Interior bathrooms will be closed to the public, however porta-potties will be available near the clubhouse. The clubhouse will not be open for interior seating. The city will limit play to a foursome, with two people per cart. The golf course will not rent any equipment, such as but not limited to: clubs, hand carts, etc. The city asks that patrons follow all six-foot spacing marks that will be throughout the grounds and near the clubhouse.
June 15 – The following splash pads will be open for use: Lakefront Water Feature – located on the north side of Southport Marina along the Harborpark Promenade Roosevelt Park – 6801 34th Avenue Schulte Park – 4400 87th Place
June 15 – The city will allow all organized athletics to begin games at the city parks, after they have submitted a social distancing and operational plan and have received approval from City Administration. Participants should refer to their organization’s schedule for exact dates and times for each team. Practices may begin June 8.
