Kenosha announces dates for city recreational openings

June 1 – All playgrounds and park bathrooms, except amenities at Petzke Park including the Dream Playground, will be open to the public. The city warns residents to use with caution as the bathrooms will be cleaned once per day and playgrounds will not be sanitized.

June 8 – The Washington Park Municipal Golf Course will be open for play. All patrons will be required to call ahead for tee times and payment over the phone only. Interior bathrooms will be closed to the public, however porta-potties will be available near the clubhouse. The clubhouse will not be open for interior seating. The city will limit play to a foursome, with two people per cart. The golf course will not rent any equipment, such as but not limited to: clubs, hand carts, etc. The city asks that patrons follow all six-foot spacing marks that will be throughout the grounds and near the clubhouse.