Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle announces he will leave the organization at year end

Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle, who has served as president of the organization for 18 years, announced Monday he plans to leave his position at the end of the year.

Battle has accepted a job with Zilber Property Group, the Milwaukee-based real estate development firm with significant holdings throughout Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve as KABA’s president. We relocated from Michigan in 2004 for this opportunity and it has turned out to be a great decision for me and my family,” Battle said.

During his tenure, Battle played a significant role in numerous development projects and forged relationships with key stakeholders.

“I am hopeful that our investors, partners, and supporters feel that the KABA organization is well positioned for additional success and community impact,” Battle said.

He also acknowledged that the opportunity to join Zilber was compelling.

“I have worked with the Zilber team throughout my time in Kenosha. I have a lot of respect for their organization, the family-oriented culture, and their focus on delivering quality developments in the communities where they invest,” Battle said.

Battle and his family plan to remain in Kenosha.

“While we will be sorry to see him go, I am excited about this new opportunity for Todd. He has made many accomplishments during his nearly 19 years with KABA, including the scoring of some major economic development wins. He has also been a key member of the Kenosha County team that has now two years and a row secured a AAA bond rating from S&P Global,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “I wish Todd the best in his future endeavors, and am glad to hear he will remain a resident of Kenosha County.”

“I feel fortunate that I have an opportunity to make this career move without having to leave the community or up-root our family. Kenosha has become my adopted hometown, and this is a great opportunity to remain here, while also advancing my career,” Battle said.

KABA Board Chair Jens Emerson thanked Battle for his long, productive tenure with KABA and wished him well.

“Todd has led this important community organization for nearly two decades. He has done so with class and integrity, while producing impactful results. KABA and the Kenosha County area have been the beneficiaries of Todd’s good work and we are grateful for his service. We wish him well in his new role,” Emerson said.

Emerson noted that the board is in the process of forming a search committee to identify Battle’s successor.

“Our top priority as a board is to identify a high caliber, community-minded, economic development professional that can lead KABA for the next two decades. We have a phenomenal team in place, significant strengths as an organization, and a solid track-record of impactful economic development success. This is a very attractive role for the right candidate, and we are focused on identifying and hiring that individual,” Emerson said.