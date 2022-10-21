Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce awards thousands in scholarships, recognizes local businesses

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce awarded nearly $13,000 in Chamber Foundation scholarship funds during its 106th annual meeting at the Club at Strawberry Creek, 14810 72nd St., along with several other scholarships and awards.

This year, five Kenosha County high school students were each awarded scholarships by the Chamber instead of the typical four: Mackenzie Beller, Olivia Lehmann, Jonathan Murray, Alec Schabowsky and Justus Wilhoit each received $2,500.

In addition, Marisa Markowski received a full-tuition Herzing University Scholarship, and Aishia Nunez and Julia Peters were each awarded $1,500 from Tempo Kenosha, an organization focused on helping women in business, public service, education and the arts succeed.

Beyond scholarships, several local businesses and business leaders were recognized for their efforts in the county.

Beautification Awards: Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, 8004 22nd Ave.; Piasecki Funeral Home, 3903 Washington Road; Mending Minds Behavioral Health Services, 209 N 2nd St., Silver Lake; and Square Roots Urban Growers, 10915 38th St.;

Chairman’s Award: Cathy Savaglio, Security National Mortgage Company;

Best Place to Work: Hospice Alliance & Hospice Alliance Foundation;

Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Joanna Carlberg, Joanna’s Digital Images.

Outgoing Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht was the event’s keynote speaker. Rachel Skowronski, membership and event coordinator with the Chamber, thanked Strawberry Creek for hosting the event, which she considered a great success.

“It’s really great to see everyone coming together and to see all the support in one room,” Skowronski said. “It was a great turnout and a great event.”