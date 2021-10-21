Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce presents 2021 awards at annual meeting

The family-owned company was founded in 1936 by Frank Vignieri and has grown to four manufacturing facilities in three states and more than a thousand employees.

“We are thrilled the Chamber has honored us with this award,” Molinaro said, “and we owe it to the amazing individuals who come to work every day.”

Beautification Awards: City of Kenosha’s Downtown Parking Structure and Pleasant Prairie History Museum.

These awards “come about from us just going around the community and paying attention,” Strash said. “While you don’t usually think of a parking structure for a Beautification Award, the Downtown structure is so well done and is so needed. We really appreciate it.”

The $8 million, five-level parking garage at 56th Street and Eighth Avenue opened in March, offering free public parking, along with some leased spaces for Herzing University and the Stella Hotel.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian accepted the award Wednesday, noting the parking garage “is just one of many new buildings you’ll see in town. There are a lot of exciting things happening.”