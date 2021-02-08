 Skip to main content
Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce to host virtual COVID-19 information session for employers
KENOSHA AREA CHAMBER

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce to host virtual COVID-19 information session for employers

{{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a virtual session with Jennifer Freiheit on how employers can return workers safely to their jobs.

The Wednesday Zoom meeting is planned to feature an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and is designed to provide information on how to get employees vaccinated so they can come back to work, according to Lou Molitor, chamber president and chief executive officer.

Freiheit, the Kenosha County health officer, will also present information about vaccine availability.

Wednesday’s online session will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. To register, employers should go online to KACC.com.

Molitor said the session will cover how local companies and businesses can implement vaccination strategies. Molitor is scheduled to be vaccinated during the session.

The event is free and will be posted to the Chamber YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend.

Molitor indicated that many local employers have expressed concerns over how to alleviate workers’ fears about the safety of their workplace. Some wonder how it will affect their workplace culture.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has committed to get COVID-19 vaccine to residents as equitably, quickly, and safely as possible. Department officials, however, cautioned, that supplies are limited.

While the Kenosha Chamber has not done a formal study of the impact of COVID-19 on local workplace environments, Molitor said members are concerned. Smaller businesses may have more concerns because of limited budgets and human resources staff.

The KACC has more than 700 members and a sizable number of them have fewer than 100 workers.

“The more people who can get vaccinated, the better. Employers are looking for ways to have their workforce working safely,” Molitor said.

+1 
Dr. Jennifer Freiheit

Freiheit

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
+1 
Lou Molitor Mug

Molitor
