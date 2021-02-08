Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce to host virtual COVID-19 information session for employers

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a virtual session with Jennifer Freiheit on how employers can return workers safely to their jobs.

The Wednesday Zoom meeting is planned to feature an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and is designed to provide information on how to get employees vaccinated so they can come back to work, according to Lou Molitor, chamber president and chief executive officer.

Freiheit, the Kenosha County health officer, will also present information about vaccine availability.

Wednesday’s online session will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. To register, employers should go online to KACC.com.

Molitor said the session will cover how local companies and businesses can implement vaccination strategies. Molitor is scheduled to be vaccinated during the session.

The event is free and will be posted to the Chamber YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend.

Molitor indicated that many local employers have expressed concerns over how to alleviate workers’ fears about the safety of their workplace. Some wonder how it will affect their workplace culture.