Kenosha area churches planning next steps; familiar rituals taking new forms

“There will be some people who should not be out because of their health until we are fully behind the pandemic,” she said. “There are some will be fearful of larger gatherings and there are a number of people who simply have gotten used to worshiping online. We do not want to lose any of these people from worship or Christian community.”

Rev. Lenard Tavernelli, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church, said it is planning to re-open in the near future, but with social distancing practices in place, such as rearranging chairs and avoiding physical contact. Each Sunday, he posts a message on the church website.

“I believe the impact will last at least through the end of the year. I think online messages will be utilized more, as well as smaller group gatherings for the near future,” he said.

“However, God created humans as social beings, so we cannot avoid contact and continue like this indefinitely. I desire to see this lead us to love one another and thank God more for one another, especially to appreciate gathering and worshiping God together.”

Tavernelli said he does not feel that worship will be like it was before the pandemic but is hopeful that some of the changes are for the better.