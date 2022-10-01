Kenosha Area Drag Racers crown fastest winners during second "Shootout" at Great Lakes Dragaway

Kenosha Area Drag Racers held its second “Shootout” event of the year at Great Lakes Dragaway on Sunday, Sept. 18, presenting awards to top finishers in two main speed categories.

Kyle Collins took first place in the 10.99 second class for the second race in a row, followed by Dee Jay Matiecka in second place, and Chuck Iverson wrapping up third. In the 11.00 second and slower class, Brad Persons brought home the win, with Jeff Pietka and Joseph Rinaldi taking second and third places, respectively.

Kenosha Area Drag Racers is a group of car enthusiasts who enjoy drag racing for enjoyment and try to keep the event fun for the seasoned or first-time competitor. Everyone is welcome, and to encourage this, the group uses the two classes, a 10.99 second and faster class, and a 11.00 second and slower class. Any enthusiast can come and race their car be it a domestic, import, show car, hot rod, a daily driver, or dedicated race car.

The group race was sponsored by Don’s Auto Parts and Machine Shop of Kenosha, Richio Auto Works, Auto Medic, Ramsmoke Enterprise, Jack ‘The Plumber’ Theiler, DougSimpsonRacing.com, and Tim Hackbarth.

There were gift certificates awarded, drawings, and various awards for perfect reaction times and performances.

People interested should can join the Facebook group and race next spring. For more information, contact Chuck Funerburk at 920-918-8349, or check out the gruo0p on FAcebok @Kenosha ARe Drag Racers, @Kenosha ARea Mopars, @Kenosha Muscle and Classics, and @Kenosha ARe Motorcycles.