Kenosha Area Drag Racers crown fastest winners during second "Shootout" at Great Lakes Dragaway

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Kenosha Area Drag Racers held its second “Shootout” event of the year at Great Lakes Dragaway on Sunday, Sept. 18, presenting awards to top finishers in two main speed categories.
Kyle Collins took first place in the 10.99 second class for the second race in a row, followed by Dee Jay Matiecka in second place, and Chuck Iverson wrapping up third. In the 11.00 second and slower class, Brad Persons brought home the win, with Jeff Pietka and Joseph Rinaldi taking second and third places, respectively.
Kenosha Area Drag Racers is a group of car enthusiasts who enjoy drag racing for enjoyment and try to keep the event fun for the seasoned or first-time competitor. Everyone is welcome, and to encourage this, the group uses the two classes, a 10.99 second and faster class, and a 11.00 second and slower class. Any enthusiast can come and race their car be it a domestic, import, show car, hot rod, a daily driver, or dedicated race car.
The group race was sponsored by Don’s Auto Parts and Machine Shop of Kenosha, Richio Auto Works, Auto Medic, Ramsmoke Enterprise, Jack ‘The Plumber’ Theiler,
DougSimpsonRacing.com, and Tim Hackbarth.
There were gift certificates awarded, drawings, and various awards for perfect reaction times and performances.
People interested should can join the Facebook group and race next spring. For more information, contact Chuck Funerburk at 920-918-8349, or check out the gruo0p on FAcebok @Kenosha ARe Drag Racers, @Kenosha ARea Mopars, @Kenosha Muscle and Classics, and @Kenosha ARe Motorcycles.
UPDATED IN PHOTOS: 2022 AMC Homecoming Week events and shows in Kenosha
Kenosha Homecoming Car Show draws thousands to Kennedy Park
Greg Voss, of New London, brought a bronze 1981 Scrambler to Saturday’s Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. Thousands attended the event in Kennedy Park, which featured hundreds of classic vehicles.
Daniel Gaitan
Kenosha Homecoming Car Show draws thousands to Kennedy Park
Tracy McCarthy brought her pink 1959 Nash Metropolitan to Saturday’s Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. Her car won the History Center’s Choice Award.
Daniel Gaitan
Nash Ice Cream Social
Colton Howell, 4, enjoys his ice cream during an ice cream social on Friday at Nash Elementary School as part of the AMC Homecoming Car Show events.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, holds a large, stuffed “Gizmo” from the movice “Gremlins” as he exits the passenger seat of his wife’s Gremlin during a AMC Gremlin car show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, places a small “Gizmo” in his wire’s Gremlin during an AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
The Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary drew dozens of Gremlins from around the country and beyond its borders Thursday afternoon. Gremlins with license plates from all over North America were part of the event, which is part of the 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Jeff McKee, of Marion County, Ind., right, looks at the engine of Don Rayburn’s racing Gremlin during the AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Gremlins are parked in Jeffrey Elementary School’s parking lot for an AMC Gremlin show at Jeffrey Elementary School on July 28.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
A large, stuffed “Gizmo,” sits in a driver seat of a Gremlin during an AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Visitors check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Lee and Nick Mele, of Kenosha, check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Visitors check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Classic AMC cars pull into the parking lot during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
T-shirts were for sale during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Classic AMC cars pull into the parking lot during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC SWAP MEET
Bob Wunrow, center, of the American Motors Club, places antennas for sale during the AMC swap meet at Kennedy Park on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC SWAP MEET
Vince Heck, center, and Wayne Alanzio, right, both of Big Bend, carry body parts during the AMC swap meet at Kennedy Park on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
AMC SWAP MEET
Visitors and vendors check out the wares during the AMC swap meet at Kennedy Park on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC SWAP MEET
Phil Hemken, of Pleasant Prairie, left, looks over his display of AMC service manuals during the AMC swap meet at Kennedy Park on Friday. Hemken kept the service manuals from the private collection of his father's now-closed AMC museum which was located in Williams, Iowa.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Nash Ice Cream Social
There were a number of AMC cars lined up at the ice cream social on July 29 at Nash Elementary School as part of the AMC Homecoming Car Show events.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Nash Ice Cream Social
Garrett Aiello, 3, looks at a Nash vehicle during an ice cream social on Friday at Nash Elementary School in Kenosha.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Nash Ice Cream Social
AMC cars are lined up in car show fashion during an ice cream social on Friday at Nash Elementary School as part of the AMC Homecoming Car Show events.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC PARADE
A classic AMC car makes its through Downtown during Friday’s AMC Homecoming parade.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
AMC PARADE
There were plenty of photos taken by those watching Friday’s AMC Homecoming parade in Downtown Kenosha.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
AMC PARADE
A line of classic AMC vehicles stretched down the streets in Downtown Kenosha on July 29 during the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
AMC PARADE
Classic AMC cars paraded Friday through Downtown and along the harbor area before ending at the Kenosha History Center.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
AMC PARADE
Classic AMC cars make their way through Downtown and harborside during the parade on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
