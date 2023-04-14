April 14 is National Gardening Day, so go outside and play in the dirt! It’s also a great time to head out to local garden centers and start planning for the season.

UW-Parkside theatre arts student Travis Siepl is directing “Reasons to be Pretty,” opening Friday in the university’s Black Box Theatre. Playwright Neil Labute’s drama centers on four young working class friends and lovers who become increasingly dissatisfied with their dead-end lives and each other. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday (April 14-15) in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (age 60 and older). For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call the box office at 262-595-2564.

Get out to the Pringle Nature Center — at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park — to enjoy “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” programs daily through Sunday. The public is welcome to visit the Pringle Nature Center any time the park is open to do nature activities. These activities are self-guided and will be posted at the front door of the nature center. There is also a Spring StoryWalk, available in April and May. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

Now that the weather is warming up, make sure to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

In Racine, the 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition is open through Saturday at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.