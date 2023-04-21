April is National Garden Month, so go outside and start digging in the dirt.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production runs Friday-Sunday, April 21 through May 6. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

Looking for live music tonight? Duosonic performs starting at 9 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Ivy Ford plays at 9 p.m. at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St.; and the Dave braun Trio plays jazz, starting at 7 p.m., in the lounge at the Hob Nob restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road. In Racine, Tailspin performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., while Would You Kindly? rocks out at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, from 8 to 11 p.m.

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for a Big Read book discussion from 5 to 6 p.m. This year’s Big Read novel, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, tells the story of two Ghanaian half-sisters, one who marries a white Englishman, while the other is sold into slavery. Admission is free.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.