April 7 is No Housework Day ... or, as we call it, EVERY day! But at least on this day, we don’t have to feel guilty about all that dusting we’re not doing. April 7 is also National Beer Day, so while you’re busy avoiding vacuuming the living room, enjoy a brew from one of our local craft breweries. National Beer Day celebrates the history of this magnificent drink, which has been around since ... well, forever!

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for a free movie today. From noon to 2 p.m., the 2022 film “Lightyear” will be shown. The computer-animated Disney movie centers on the character Buzz Lightyear. Admission is free. Filmgoers are invited to “bring your lunch or some movie snacks to eat and watch a fun family film on the big screen.”

The free folk music hootenanny gathering is 7 to 10 tonight at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along. Song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided. For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

In Racine, Over Our Head Players’ production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” continues tonight at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) at overourheadplayers.org.

Also in Racine, the 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition is open through April 15 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is FREE today for First Friday.

Looking for live music tonight? KMKyle performs starting at 9 p.m. at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St. At Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Roaming Bear plays starting at 9 p.m. And in Racine, Kid Dakota with Resurrectionists performs starting at 8 at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.