March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. So all you haters out there just sit back and enjoy the music, especially as we get closer to St. Paddy’s Day. Remember: Bagpipers need love, too, no matter how annoying they may be.

A free folk music hootenanny gathering is 7 to 10 tonight at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This gathering will feature Irish songs and tunes to welcome spring. Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

“The Aliens” starts its final weekend of performances in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (ages 60 and older) and UW-Parkside faculty and staff, and $10 for students, and are on sale at the box office, starting an hour before each show.

Looking for live music tonight? The Roundabouts are performing 8 to 11 p.m. at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St. Glad Radz, Army of Cretins, Shitizen and Warplot will bring the noise starting at 8 p.m. at The Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St., and Mitch Downey performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

“Star Trek” royalty — in the form of Capt. James T. Kirk — comes to Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater tonight. Actor William Shatner, who starred as Kirk on the original TV series and in the films that followed decades later, will be on stage after a screening of the 1982 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” He promises to “share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his storied career, including answering audience questions.” Sorry, no discount for showing up wearing your Spock ears. 7:30 p.m. March 10. Tickets are $40-$100 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.