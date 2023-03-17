It’s St. Patrick’s Day!!!!! — and if you can’t find corned beef and cabbage and green beer today, you’re not trying. We hear the Reuben sandwiches are going fast, too.

The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today for all things Irish, including food and drinks specials.

As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. Doors open at 8 a.m. today for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment includes Irish dancers from noon to 6 p.m. and ian Gould, performing from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Note: No reservations are taken on St. Patrick’s Day.

Capt. Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave., has live music for St. Patrick’s starting at 6 p.m. with Matt Meyer. The Craic perform from 7 to 10 p.m., and Matt Meyer & Friends close things out from 10 p.m. to close. The Galley food truck will serve food from 5 to 8 p.m.

Other local spots that are usually hopping for the holiday include 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., where staffers call St. Patrick’s Day “our favorite day of the year”; and George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., which serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Jazz Week wraps up with two concerts today: At noon, the UW-Parkside jazz faculty members will perform a free concert. Then, at 7 p.m., the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble performs, along with Racine Unified School students. Both concerts are in Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $10.

The Broadway musical “Chicago” will be performed at 7 tonight (March 17) at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave. in Wilmot. Tickets are $5 at the door; free for Wilmot High School staff and students. Note: The show’s final two performances are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday (March 18).