It’s come to this: We are so desperate to celebrate ANYTHING during this “blah” season that March 24 has been declared Chocolate Covered Raisin Day. We don’t have anything against chocolate, but we have had a sour relationship with raisins ever since neighbors gave away tiny boxes of them for trick-or-treat and tried to pass it off as “nature’s candy.” (Nature’s favorite treats, we all know, are Snickers bars.) Still, we are all in favor of celebrations and will not shun the gussied-up raisins on their holiday.

The rainy weather this week makes it a great chance to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at mykpl.info.

Looking for live music tonight? The Marie Martens Trio performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., The Two Jims (James Conway and Jim McVeigh) perform Celtic music starting at 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. and, in Racine, Betsy Ade & the Well Known Strangers will play from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.

You’re invited to a murder ... actually, a BUNCH of murders! Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. When 10 strangers are trapped in a mansion, they start dying, one by one. Will anyone make it out alive? 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students and are available at the door.

In Racine, Over Our Head Players’ production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” opens tonight at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. In this play, a teen with autism works to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbor’s dog. In the process, he learns much more about himself, too. 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) at overourheadplayers.org.