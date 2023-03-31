As we bid goodbye to March 2023, we celebrate Crayon Day on March 31. That’s the perfect excuse for getting creative. Grab your favorite colors — there are a lot to choose from, seeing as Crayola alone has produced more than 200 different shades of crayons since 1903. Go head, release your inner Maize, Dandelion, Cerulean, Periwinkle and Burnt Sienna and create a masterpiece. Coloring is therapeutic and a relaxing way to get creative.

As we hop into Easter egg season, here’s an egg hunt with a fun twist! The Lions of Club of Paddock Lake is hosting an after-dark egg hunt this evening, for youths ages 11 to 17. Here’s the scoop: The March 31, event starts at 7:30 p.m. in Old Settlers Park, under a full moon. Among the eggs will be ones with special prizes, including Kenosha Kingfish tickets and gift cards to area businesses. The cost is $7, with proceeds going to support local and state Lions Club projects.

The Broadway musical “Chicago” is on stage at 7:30 tonight (March 31) at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. the show, which runs through Sunday, features music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The action is set in Chicago in the 1920s, telling the story of corruption in the criminal justice system and the concept of the “celebrity criminal.”

You’re invited to a murder ... actually, a BUNCH of murders! Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. When 10 strangers are trapped in a mansion, they start dying, one by one. Will anyone make it out alive? 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students and are available at the door.

In Racine, Over Our Head Players’ production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” continues tonight at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) at overourheadplayers.org.

Also in Racine, the 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition is open through April 15 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

Looking for live music tonight? Duosonic performs starting at 9 p.m. 58 Below, 504 58th St. Lumphead & Friends performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St. At Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Chaine de Gitane plays “Gypsy jazz” starting at 9 p.m. And in Racine, the Route 66 Belle City Band performs classic rock and blues from 8 to 11 p.m. at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.