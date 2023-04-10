April 10 is National Siblings Day. It’s important to keep in touch, whether it’s in person or through Zoom, Skype, Facebook and good old-fashioned phone calls. Whatever you do, cherish your siblings through good times and bad ones, too. Remember: No one knows you as well as the annoying kid brother who shared a bedroom with you.

Get out to the Pringle Nature Center — at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park — to enjoy “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” programs this week. The public is welcome to visit the Pringle Nature Center any time the park is open to do nature activities. These activities are self-guided and will be posted at the front door of the nature center. There is also a Spring StoryWalk, available in April and May. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

Now that the weather is warming up, make sure to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Head to the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., for a Big Read book discussion from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This year’s Big Read novel, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, tells the story of two Ghanaian half-sisters, one who marries a white Englishman, while the other is sold into slavery. Admission is free.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.