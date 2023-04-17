April 17 is Haiku Poetry Day. A haiku poem includes three lines. The first line has five syllables, the second has seven syllables and the third has five syllables. Haiku poems are traditionally about nature, making this the perfect excuse to get outside and get inspired — especially as our weather has been so wonderful this week. Here’s our poem: Get yourself outside; For Haiku Poetry Day; And start creating!

Head to the Southwest Library this evening for “Anyone Can Draw: Beautiful Trash Art.” The free program, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., aims to unlock the artist inside everyone. “Can you only draw stick people? Do you wish you could create something beautiful? We’re here to tell you, YOU CAN,” library staffers said. “We can prove it! Let’s make some beautiful trash art, which are drawings that encourage you to let go of your art preconceptions and just MAKE ART.” Admission is free. Supplies are provided. Pens, paper and watercolor paint will be used.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Head to the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., for a Big Read book discussion from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This year’s Big Read novel, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, tells the story of two Ghanaian half-sisters, one who marries a white Englishman, while the other is sold into slavery. Admission is free.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.