If you need an excuse to go out today and have a good time, April 3 is World Party Day. It would be rude NOT to celebrate, right?

Speaking of parties: Here’s a fun, free event today: Easter Family Fun Night is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 3 at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in the college’s Hedberg Library. Families are invited to some Monday evening Easter crafts, games and fun. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The Kenosha Public Museum is also hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators – from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind – and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Family Storytime from 6 to 6:30 this evening. The whole family is invited to this storytime. Participants will read stories, sing songs, and have fun. Admission is free. For more details on library programs, go to mykpl.info.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.