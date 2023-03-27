March 27 is International Whiskey Day, a welcome excuse to enjoy a cocktail. Have a drink at your favorite watering hole, or practice your cocktail making skills at home. It’s also a great excuse to wow your friends with some whiskey knowledge: All whiskey starts from a mash. Bourbon starts from a mash that is 51 percent or more corn base. Malt whiskey is made from 51 percent malted barley, while rye is 51 percent plain rye. Wheat whiskey, as you might suspect, is made from wheat. Does that mean it’s off limits to folks who don’t consume gluten? And is it OK to drink on a Monday if it’s also Whiskey Day?

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The Kenosha Public Museum is also hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators – from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind – and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Family Storytime from 6 to 6:30 this evening. The whole family is invited to this storytime. Participants will read stories, sing songs, and have fun. Admission is free. For more details on library programs, go to mykpl.info.

The Kenosha Library System hosts free book clubs, open to everyone., including today’s Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club, meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.