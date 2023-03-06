March 6 is Frozen Food Day, which is perfect for those of us whose favorite phrase is “let’s defrost something for dinner.” Enjoy!

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Family Storytime from 6 to 6:30 this evening. The whole family is invited to this storytime. Participants will read stories, sing songs, and have fun. Admission is free. For more details on library programs, go to mykpl.info.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators – from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind – and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum has also updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more.