Today is April Fools’ Day, so try to catch someone with at least one prank today. (And if someone gets you, be a good sport and laugh it off.) April 1 is also Fun Day, which means it’s the perfect excuse to go a little nuts and enjoy some silliness today.

Hop over to Downtown Kenosha from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today for the Small Business Bunny Hop. Participants are welcome to visit the participating businesses to collect Easter eggs, filled with candy and stickers for children. Adults will receive eggs filled with coupons and other special offers. Eggs are available while supplies last.

The Growing with Bristol community organization is hosting an Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. today in Hansen Park, 19806 86th Place in Bristol. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. More than 20,000 eggs, stuffed with a variety of candy or small toy prizes, will be scattered for children to collect. There will be a staggered starts of the different age groups, up to age 10. This is a free April 1 event. Note: Hansen Park is off of Highway 45, south of Highway AH in Bristol.

The Broadway musical “Chicago” is on stage at 2 and 7:30 p.m. today (April 1) at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St. The show, which runs through Sunday, is set in Chicago in the 1920s, telling the story of corruption in the criminal justice system and the concept of the “celebrity criminal.” Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be performed 7:30 tonight (April 1) at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, in the Studio Theater. “Curious Incident” is a play by Simon Stephens. The story concerns the death of a neighbor’s dog, investigated by young Christopher Boone, who is autistic. While trying to discover who killed Wellington, he ultimately changes his own life. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members.

Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. When 10 strangers are trapped in a mansion, they start dying, one by one. Will anyone make it out alive? 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students and are available at the door.

The 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition is open through April 15 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.