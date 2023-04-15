Here’s a sure sign that spring is really here: The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open! The biergarten, located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, will open at noon Saturday and Sunday. “You’ll see some new faces behind the bar,” biergarten officials said, “and we appreciate your patience and patronage as we train our new staff members.” What’s on the menu? Bavarian and “Everything” pretzels, along with local, craft and imported German beer, wine, seltzers and non-alcoholic drinks. Prost!

The Dairy State Cheese and Beer Festival — a benefit for the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha — is 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. The event features a variety of Wisconsin cheeses and samples of what organizers call “some of the most sought-after beers from Wisconsin and beyond.” Live music will be provided by Lynette and the Rock Daddys and the Big Style Brass Band. General admission tickets are $60 at the door, or $85 for VIP status. For more details, go to KenoshaBeerFest.com. Note: This is a 21-and-over only event.

“Reasons to be Pretty” will be performed twice today (at 2 and 7 p.m.) in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre. Playwright Neil Labute’s drama centers on four young working class friends and lovers who become increasingly dissatisfied with their dead-end lives and each other. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (age 60 and older). For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call the box office at 262-595-2564.

Get out to the Pringle Nature Center — at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park — to enjoy “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” programs. These activities are self-guided and are posted at the front door of the nature center. There is also a Spring StoryWalk, available in April and May. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

Also at Pringle Nature Center this evening: an “Owl Prowl” program with Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wildlife Educator Aimee Sosenko will teach attendees about the work that Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital does and introduce them to some of the hospital’s owl ambassadors, after which PNC staff will lead attendees on a night hike to listen for owls in the woods. Please leave pets at home (service animals are allowed). The suggested donation of $5 per person will benefit Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

In Racine, today is your final chance to visit the 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.