April 22 is Earth Day. To celebrate, do something nice for our planet — it’s the only one we have until we start colonizing Mars. Pick up trash off the sidewalk, recycle your plastic water bottles and turn off the lights when you leave a room. You can find out more at earthday.org.

Local Earth Day programs include:

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting Earth Day @ Pringle! from 9 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to stop by to “learn about how you can help the earth through recycling, pick up a FREE tree sapling, visit the StoryWalk trail, attend Nature Story Time or help us protect native habitats at the first invasive species workday of the year.” Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details.

Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., hosts Celebrate Earth Day, with activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a plant sale in the Pike Creek Horticulture Center and free tree saplings.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Ave., celebrates Earth Day with an Eco-Science Festival, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event features sustainability-themed information booths, activities and crafts for all ages.

Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, Brighton, has an Earth Day hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet at the Visitor Center parking lot. Note: The hike is free, but a vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Fairytale Fun, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. “Calling all princesses, knights, fairies and elves,” library staffers said. Participants are invited to “complete the hero training obstacle course, search for dragon eggs, brew a witch’s potion and join in fairytale-themed games and crafts.” Costumes are encouraged. Admission is free.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” continues with two performances today — at 2 and 7:30 p.m. — at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production runs Fridays-Sundays, through May 6. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

This is the final weekend to visit the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show, which can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.