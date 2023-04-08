April 8 is the day before Easter, and there’s still time to go hunting for Easter eggs. The Kenosha County Teen Task Force is hosting “The Great Easter Egg Hunt” from noon to 3 p.m. today at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront. The outdoor egg hunt, starting at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.), will feature four Golden Eggs with special prizes inside. Food will be available for purchase. The Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile will also be at the event. Bring your camera to take a photo with the Easter Bunny. The cost is $2 per person.

Want more Easter egg action? The Kenosha Civil War Museum’s Resource Center, 5400 First Ave., will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for a free Family Activity Day. Visitors are welcome to come and use natural dyes to decorate Easter eggs. Egg dyes will be made from beets, turmeric, blueberries, red cabbage and chili powder.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit featuring paintings and mixed media works by Dean Habegger, ceramics by Julie Shilf and abstract painting by JKalani. An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The reception is free, and refreshments are available. The show runs through April 23.

The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is hosting Belle’s Ball at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the historic theater and is planned in relation to the upcoming Lakeside Players production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” At the Saturday event, children are invited to “meet Belle and play some games with her and her friends.” The event also features sing-alongs, wand making, crown making and lots of photo ops. Tickets are $25; free for an adult with a child. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-657-7529.

In Racine, Over Our Head Players’ production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” wraps up its run with two performances today at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) at overourheadplayers.org.

Also in Racine, the 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition is open through April 15 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is FREE today for First Friday.