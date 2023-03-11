Swede’s, 510 56th St., kicks off the St. Patrick’s Day season today, opening at 9 a.m. Irish-themed food and drinks will be served, starting at 11 a.m. with corned beef sliders and featuring corned beef breakfast wraps and Bloody Mary’s. The main event is a children’s parade, stepping off at noon and traditionally featuring plenty of bicycles and wagons and St. Patrick’s Day swag.

The Kenosha Expo Home & Health Show is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (and Sunday) at UW-Parkside, featuring free health screenings, demonstrations and local businesses. Admission is $2; free for anyone under age 18.

“The Aliens” continues its final weekend of performances in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (ages 60 and older) and UW-Parkside faculty and staff, and $10 for students, and are on sale at the box office, starting an hour before each show.

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, hosts a free opening reception for its latest show, featuring works by Kimberly Johnson, Kim Rahal and Robert Schnack. 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free; refreshments are available.

Downtown Racine Corporation’s St. Paddy Pub Crawl is 3 p.m. to midnight on March 11. Participants can “enjoy green beer, corn beef and cabbage, live music, Irish drink specials and more. A free shuttle bus will be available to transport partygoers to participating taverns. Participating locations include Blue Rock Lounge, Brickhouse, The Carriage House, Dewey’s Sports Bar, Evelyn’s, Fox Hole Lounge, George’s Tavern, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Littleport Brewing, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Michigan Pub, Pepi’s Pub & Grill and Pub on Wisconsin

Looking for a HUGE St. Patrick’s Day celebration? Chicago goes all out for the green holiday, starting with the traditional dyeing green of the Chicago River at its junction with Michigan Avenue, at 10 a.m. Saturday, and continuing with the city’s hugely popular Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m., starting at Balbo Drive and proceeding north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Drive. The forecast calls for frigid temps, so bundle up. Find more details at chicagostpatricksdayparade.org. Note: the parade will be broadcast live on Chicago’s ABC station (Channel 7).