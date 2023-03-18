They say every dog has his day, and March 18 is Corn Dog Day! For 24 hours, we celebrate a food made up of the perfect combination of cornbread and ... whatever “mystery meats” are in a hot dog. You can use this holiday to expand your corn dog palate by trying a cornbrat, which is a bratwurst deep-fried in cornbread and is much more in keeping with our Wisconsin culinary history.

Bagpipes alert!!!!!!!!!! After a three-year hiatus, the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association — a bagpipe band made up of Kenosha-area firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies — is back with its 16th annual “Kenosha Krawl.” The one-day event is March 18, and includes these stops: 11 a.m. at Mason’s Pub & Eatery, 7000 74th Place; noon at the Starlite Club, 8936 24th Ave.; 1 p.m. at Ruffolo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St.; 2 p.m. at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave.; 3 p.m. at the Boathouse Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave; 4 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St.; 6 p.m. at Upper East, 622 58th St.; 7 p.m. at Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57th St.; 8 p.m. at Our Kenosha Tap, 3221 60th St.; and ending the night at 9 p.m. with a stop at The Clubhouse Pub and Grille, 2621 30th Ave. The group performs at each locale for about 40 minutes. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation’s Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth. For more information, go to kapda.org.

The Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at noon on March 18 at the corner of State Street and Main Street. The route heads south on Main Street, turning west onto Sixth Street and ending near City Hall. The parade features Irish and Celtic music, troubadours, leprechauns, floats and Irish dancers. For more parade details, go to racinedowntown.com.

The Broadway musical “Chicago” will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. today (March 18) at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave. in Wilmot. Tickets are $5 at the door; free for Wilmot High School staff and students.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, will hold its maple sugarin’ time adult and family outdoor programs on Saturday, March 18. The programs are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $15 (free for children 3 and younger). To register, go to hawthornhollow.org.