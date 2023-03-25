March 25 is Waffle Day, so we hope you started the morning with a good breakfast. And don’t skimp on the syrup!

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting an “Owl Prowl” program this evening with Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital. Wildlife Educator Aimee Sosenko will talk about the work the wildlife hospital does and introduce some of the hospital’s owl ambassadors, after which PNC staff will lead a night hike to listen for owls in the woods. 6 to 7:30 p.m. The suggested donation of $5 per person will benefit Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting a March Equinox Party at the venue’s observatory. 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include views of the sky through Hawthorn Hollow’s largest telescope, along with a night-time sky tour of other celestial objects. Beverages and snacks are included. Note: If this event is canceled due to heavy cloud cover on March 25, it will take place on Saturday, April 1. You can purchase tickets and ask about discounted group rates by emailing observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Dr Destruction’s 39th Annual Dorian Gray Art Show is 3 to 11 p.m. at The Vault, 625 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha. More than two dozen artists and vendors will have works on display and available for purchase. Also, the memory of Dennis Bayuzick, aka Professor Purple, will be honored through a display of his and his students’ work. There will be plenty of live music, too, starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 (suggested donation).

A Community Drum Circle is 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Bradford Community Church, 5810 Eighth Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and make music. Admission is $10 (cash at the door).

Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. When 10 strangers are trapped in a mansion, they start dying, one by one. Will anyone make it out alive? 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students and are available at the door.

In Racine, Over Our Head Players’ production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” continues with two performances today at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. In this play, a teen with autism works to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbor’s dog. In the process, he learns much more about himself, too. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) at overourheadplayers.org.