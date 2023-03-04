Strike up the band — and grab your tuba out of the back of the closet — for Marching Band Day! Meant as a day to build awareness around the “marching arts,” Marching Band Day on March 4 is all about those bands that play music while walking around. While we wait to see marching bands performing this summer, you can find plenty of marching band videos on YouTube. Just don’t step out of formation while watching them.

RK News Hallmark, 5914 B 75th St., is hosting a Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash starting at 10 a.m. today. The free event is hosted by Lisa Craft, creator of The Traveling Trunk. There will be stories, crafts and dancing. At 11 a.m., visitors can make birthday cards to distribute to the community. Children of all ages are welcome to this free event.

The UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. today in the schoool’s Bedford Hall, on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood road. Tickets to the March 4 concert are $10; $5 for students and senior citizens. A free livestream is available at uwp.edu.

The final performance of “fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life” by Sarah Gubbins is tonight at Carthage College’s Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. This drama tells the story of Jo, a high school junior in LaGrange, Ill., whose life is changed when she reads the famous novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8-$14. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The story follows a Black family’s experiences in south Chicago in the 1950s, as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students, senior citizens, teachers and members of the military. Tickets are available in advance through the Fleeing Artist Theatre’s Facebook page and at the door.

“The Tin Woman” continues tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The story follows Joy, who — after receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life — instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 12. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Looking for live music tonight? The Almas, Saint Tragedy, Inbound and Embers Rise are playing starting at 8 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Floral Gin performs at 9 p.m. at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St. And Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., features Daniel and His 3AM Saints, starting at 9:30 p.m.