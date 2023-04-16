April 16 is Save the Elephant Day, which aims to draw attention to the threats posed to these animals. You can celebrate by visiting the elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo. milwaukeezoo.org.

Here’s a sure sign that spring is really here: The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open! The biergarten, located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, will open at noon Sunday. “You’ll see some new faces behind the bar,” biergarten officials said, “and we appreciate your patience and patronage as we train our new staff members.” What’s on the menu? Bavarian and “Everything” pretzels, along with local, craft and imported German beer, wine, seltzers and non-alcoholic drinks. Prost!

Get out to the Pringle Nature Center — at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park — to enjoy “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” programs. These activities are self-guided and are posted at the front door of the nature center. There is also a Spring StoryWalk, available in April and May. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

Free self-guided tours of the Durkee Mansion, one of Kenosha’s historical landmarks, are available 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The mansion, 6501 Third Ave., is a cream brick Italianate, Victorian-style home located on the grounds of Kemper Center at the lakefront. Admission is free. Donations are accepted. For more information, call 262-925-8040. The mansion is open for tours on the first and third Saturdays and Sundays of each month, April through October.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.