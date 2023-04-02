In some households — OK, ours — it’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Day every day. But April 2 is officially Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, 24 hours to celebrate the most popular sandwich in America. It’s the perfect breakfast, lunch or dinner and can be customized in so many ways.

A Carthage College choral concert this afternoon features performances by the Carthage Choir, Carthage Chorale, Carthage Treble Choir and the Lincoln Chamber Singers. The concert starts at 2 p.m. on April 2 in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive. This concert will also feature a performance by the 2023 J-Term Tour Treble Choir, which recently returned from a central European tour. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Today is the final performance of the Broadway musical “Chicago” at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St. The show is set in Chicago in the 1920s, telling the story of corruption in the criminal justice system and the concept of the “celebrity criminal.” 2 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members.

Today is also the final performance of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. When 10 strangers are trapped in a mansion, they start dying, one by one. Will anyone make it out alive? 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students and are available at the door.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The Kenosha Public Museum is also hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators — from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind — and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.