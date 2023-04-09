April 9 is Easter Sunday, and we hope the Easter Bunny filled a basket with goodies for you. Traditional ways to enjoy the Easter holiday include wearing your new Easter clothes and heading to church, followed by brunch at a local restaurant and, inevitably, a long afternoon nap. And don’t forget to nibble on that chocolate bunny, too. We prefer to start with the ears first, but it’s your choice.

April is Active Dog Month, so make sure Spot gets a good walk today (and every day). It’s good for you, too.

Spend your Easter Sunday at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., which has some fun events planned. The venue is serving a traditional Italian Easter Quiche for brunch and dinner. Also, the second annual Easter Egg Hunt starts promptly at 4 p.m. This is a hunt for the grownups, though there will be a few kiddie eggs mixed in, too. (Bring your own basket.) The Easter Bunny will be hanging out at Union Park Tavern Sunday, and so will his nemesis, Chicken. Piano Jams with Cy will be held as usual, starting at 4 p.m.

Not many businesses are open on Easter, but you can visit some cuddly animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo, which is open today and has children’s programs at the Family Farm exhibit. Open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.

Here’s another Easter treat: The Milwaukee Bucks, who are set to start their 2023 NBA Playoffs run soon, are visiting the Toronto Raptors today. The game starts at noon. To spend time with our team in person, go to bucks.com to find out about upcoming home games.