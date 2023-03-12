Wait! Before you go anywhere today, make sure you moved your clocks ahead one hour. Daylight saving time started at 2 a.m. this morning; we wouldn’t want you showing up for church an hour late!

March 12 is Plant a Flower Day. Although it’s still early to be planting outside, you can do some indoor planting or go to an area garden center and start dreaming.

The Kenosha Expo Home & Health Show is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at UW-Parkside, featuring free health screenings, demonstrations and local businesses. Admission is $2; free for anyone under age 18.

Today is also Selection Sunday, when the NCAA basketball 2022 March Madness field is announced. Where will our Wisconsin Badgers end up playing? Once the 68-team tournament is set, feel free to indulge in green beer while feverishly filling out that bracket. Tune into CBS’s live selection show at 5 p.m. Sunday and let the madness begin!

This afternoon is your final chance to see “The Aliens” in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (ages 60 and older) and UW-Parkside faculty and staff, and $10 for students, and are on sale at the box office, starting an hour before each show.