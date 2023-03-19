March 19 is Pretzel Sunday, 24 hours to celebrate this salty (or, sometimes, sweet) snack. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you can always try making your own with one of the hundreds of recipes online. Or whip up a snack mix using store-bought hard pretzels, seasonings and other snack mixes. However you do it, Pretzel Sunday is a great time to celebrate this wonderful treat.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., hosts a closing reception from 1 to 4 p.m. today. March 19 is your final chance to see these exhibits: “Marilyn Propp: Notes From the Sea,” “David Jones: Time Fragments” and shows from Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills, Area Artists Group, Kemper Lakefront Studios and a Royal Dolton Character Jug Collection (in the 3D Gallery). Admission is free.

The Belle City Brassworks Brass Band — made up of adult musicians from the Kenosha and Racine area — is performing its annual memorial concert at 3 p.m. today. The free concert will honor the memory of deceased former members. The concert will also present the recent winners of the Brassworks Memorial Scholarship Awards: Rebecca Susmilch of Tremper High School and Malinda M.J. Madison and Cadin DeLaney, both Bradford High School students. The March 19 concert is at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave. in Racine.

“The Cat in the Hat” will be performed three times today: at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. In this story, a playful cat causes all sorts of chaos. Tickets for this Racine Children’s Theatre production are $7. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racine theatre.org.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.